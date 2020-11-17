Make a delicious fall sangria with Benchmark American Brasserie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Benchmark American Brasserie joins us in the kitchen to make a delicious fall sangria. Grab your favorite fruit or use in-season fruit and your favorite wine or spirit, and let infuse. Starting next week, their Sangria will be available.

You can make this drink at home or visit Benchmark American Brasserie for an amazing meal, wine pairing, and lux dining experience. Benchmark American Brasserie is located at 4115 N Kings Hwy Suite 111, Texarkana, TX. Call (903) 949-6720 to make a reservation and to check out their amazing menu, visit benchmarktxk.com.

