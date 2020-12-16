Make the holiday cozy with Gnome Hollow Candle & Soap Company

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Shop small this holiday season and support our local economy and buy personalized gifts that are sure to make your friends and family’s heart warm. On today’s show, Biskie Duncan and Tisha Wrobel, owner and creator of Gnome Hollow, discuss the amazing soaps, candles, and more that Gnome Hollow has to offer. Gnome Hollow Candle and Soap company is designing products for individuals who want something a little different.

Gnome Hollow’s candles are made from 100% American grown soybeans, and their wicks are primed in soybean and/or vegetable oils (not paraffin). Their candles burn for more than 40 hours! Their soaps are shea-based and are both moisturizing and cleansing. To keep up with all Gnome Hollow news, visit them on Facebook: @gnomehollowcandles and www.gnomehollowcandles.com.