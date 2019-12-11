Create your own ornament at the Nature Ornaments Workshop | Dec. 14th
/ Updated:
Make useful and beautiful Christmas gifts with Fabric Boutique
6 Things You Should Know, Dec 11
The Shreveport Little Theatre presents Miracle on 34th Street, The Musical
6 Things You Should Know, Dec. 10
'Letters to Santa' with The Providence House
LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER
The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor.