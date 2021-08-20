Marshall Unveils New Animal Shelter

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Texarkana police have released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of a hit-and-run driver who struck a 68-year-old woman as she was crossing the street Friday morning.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the woman was walking across Stateline Avenue a little after 9 a.m. when she was hit by a car.