Mask Up But Make It Fashion | G. Patrice Sewing & Embroidery

Who said you have to sacrifice your stylish side when you mask up? G. Patrice Sewing & Embroidery is making masks and surgical caps that have us swoon!
Who said you have to sacrifice your stylish side when you mask up? G. Patrice Sewing & Embroidery is making masks and surgical caps that have us swoon!
The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor.