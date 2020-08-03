Mask Up But Make It Fashion | G. Patrice Sewing & Embroidery

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Who said you have to sacrifice your stylish side when you mask up? G. Patrice Sewing & Embroidery is making masks and surgical caps that have us swoon!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss