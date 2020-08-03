Mask Up But Make It Fashion | G. Patrice Sewing & Embroidery

Let's Get to Infusing!

It's simple! First, cut up the fruits you have chosen for your infused masterpiece. Place all of your ingredients into your mason jar, leaving room to pour in your alcohol. Next, pour in the alcohol, cover your jar tightly, mark the flavor on the side of the jar and the date on the lid. Be sure to store in a cool, dark place. Let it infuse for as long as you want! For this specific recipe, Jonah suggests leaving it for 14 days, then open and enjoy!