Master gardener John Oswlat is joining us this morning to tell us about the spring plant sale coming up this Saturday, April 2nd at the LSU Ag Center.

The Event is sponsored by Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners and will be held at the LSU Ag Center located at 262 Research Station Rd.

The sale will include Louisiana super plants, pollinator plants, annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, succulents, native plants, Louisiana Irises, and August Trumpets, and more.

For more information about the event contact the Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners at (318) 408-0984 or visit them at nwlamag.weebly.com.