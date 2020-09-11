Medical Breakthrough Gives New Hope to Victims of Leprosy

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sometimes it takes the isolation of a pandemic to allow a mind to journey uninterrupted to the farthest reaches of discovery. Such was the case for Sir Isaac Newton during the Great Plague of London, and such has been the case for Northwest Louisiana electrodiagnostic specialist Dr. Stephen W. Wheat during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Isolation and socially distancing allowed Newton to make ground breaking discoveries including the development of calculus, that white light was comprised of all components of the spectrum, and to start his study of the laws of motion.

Similar isolation during the recent Covid-19 pandemic inspired Dr. Wheat to continue on a path of exploration that he had begun early in 2019 hypothesizing that an emerging technology might give new hope to the greater than four million individuals worldwide suffering with undiagnosed leprosy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss