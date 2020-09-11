Medical Breakthrough Gives New Hope to Victims of Leprosy

Sometimes it takes the isolation of a pandemic to allow a mind to journey uninterrupted to the farthest reaches of discovery. Such was the case for Sir Isaac Newton during the Great Plague of London, and such has been the case for Northwest Louisiana electrodiagnostic specialist Dr. Stephen W. Wheat during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Isolation and socially distancing allowed Newton to make ground breaking discoveries including the development of calculus, that white light was comprised of all components of the spectrum, and to start his study of the laws of motion.

Similar isolation during the recent Covid-19 pandemic inspired Dr. Wheat to continue on a path of exploration that he had begun early in 2019 hypothesizing that an emerging technology might give new hope to the greater than four million individuals worldwide suffering with undiagnosed leprosy.