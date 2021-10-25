Meet Author Morgan Matthews

A strong storm system will bring thunderstorms and needed rain to the ArkLaTex Wednesday. The storms will likely be strongest over the southern half of the area. Much cooler air finally returns to the area late this week and will stick around.

Monday has been a quiet and another very warm day for this time of year. We began with lots of clouds over the southern half of the area that have gradually given way to some sunshine. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to low 70s over most of the area. Afternoon temperatures have returned to the 80s at most locations. Expect one more very warm day Tuesday as we await our next storm system. Lows Tuesday morning will be cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will likely see daytime highs in the low to middle 60s.