Meet Author Morgan Matthews

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Morgan Matthews comes to visit to tell us about the two books she has come out with just in time for the first anniversary of her first novel. She tells us where she got the idea, what inspired her to write her Childers book, and how she finished her first novel. You can get both books on Amazon. They are called “The Child Wore Pearls” and ” My Eye’s Don’t Work Like Yours,” they are both fantastic books, and you should check them out. For more information on Morgan Matthews or her books, visit her Facebook at Morgan Matthews – Author.