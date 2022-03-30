Shreveport native Charmel Lester is a fabric artist specializing in crochet and yarn bombing. Charmel started crocheting as a stress relief, but has since turned her hobby into art and launching her business Charmel’s Creative.

If you aren’t familiar, yarn bombing is the process of taking yarn and wrapping it around different surfaces. You can see Charmel’s yarn bombing on display in the 600 block of Texas St. and Downtown. in front of the Retro Café on Marshall St.

Currently Charmel has an art exhibition on display at the Southern University Museum in downtown Shreveport, the exhibition will be available for viewing until April 29th. The museum is located at 610 Texas St. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday, and admission is free.

For more information about Charmel’s Creative visit charmelscreative.com or follow her on Instagram.