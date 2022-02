Jessica Miller, Olivia Ferguson, and certified therapy dog, Rambo are live in the studio with Biskie to talk about the Gingerbread house in Shreveport.

The Gingerbread House is a child advocacy center located at 1700 Buckner Square Suite 101 in Shreveport offers trauma counseling, anti human trafficking education, as well as many other services for children and their families.

For more information about the Gingerbread house you can visit them online, or find them on Facebook. 7432714