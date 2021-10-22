LOVING LIVING LOCAL—Biskie talks with Dinora Harris from Michelson Museum of Art about what they do and what you can find there. They are located in marshall tx at 216 N Bolivar St, Marshall, TX 75670, and they will be hosting an event for the Day of the Dead (Dia de Los Muertos) Celebration at the Museum from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday, October 30, 2021. All are welcome to come out and see what they have to offer. For more information, visit their homepage at www.michelsonmuseum.org/ or their Facebook at @MichelsonMuseumOfArt.