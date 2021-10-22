Loving Living Local

LOVING LIVING LOCAL—Biskie talks with Dinora Harris from Michelson Museum of Art about what they do and what you can find there. They are located in marshall tx at 216 N Bolivar St, Marshall, TX 75670, and they will be hosting an event for the Day of the Dead (Dia de Los Muertos) Celebration at the Museum from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday, October 30, 2021. All are welcome to come out and see what they have to offer. For more information, visit their homepage at www.michelsonmuseum.org/ or their Facebook at @MichelsonMuseumOfArt.

