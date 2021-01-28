Mingle with business owners at Headshots & Mimosas

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Mastermind behind Craig’s Event Management Craig Johnson joins Biskie in the studio to discuss the upcoming event Headshots & Mimosas. This event is designed to bring business owners together to discuss their businesses and share their wealth of knowledge on creating successful businesses in our community. The event takes place Sunday, January 31st, from 1 pm-4 pm at 7702 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71108. You can purchase tickets here or message Craig Johnson on Facebook: @CraigS.JohnsonJr.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss