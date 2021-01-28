Mingle with business owners at Headshots & Mimosas

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Mastermind behind Craig’s Event Management Craig Johnson joins Biskie in the studio to discuss the upcoming event Headshots & Mimosas. This event is designed to bring business owners together to discuss their businesses and share their wealth of knowledge on creating successful businesses in our community. The event takes place Sunday, January 31st, from 1 pm-4 pm at 7702 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71108. You can purchase tickets here or message Craig Johnson on Facebook: @CraigS.JohnsonJr.