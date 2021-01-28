Mingle with business owners at Headshots & Mimosas

LOVING LIVING LOCAL - On today's show, Biskie talks with Michael Billings of Cotton St Farms about hydroponic gardening. Not sure what hydroponic gardening means? Instead of using soil, plants are grown using a combination of water and fertilizers. Want to know more about hydroponic farming? You can visit Cotton St Farms online at www.cottonstfarms.com or on their Facebook and Instagram: @cottonstreetfarms.