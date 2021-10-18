LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Jordan Ring Scroggs to talks about MLK Health Center & Pharmacy event that they are holding to help women. Free Mammogram screening for uninsured women 40 and older, breast screenings for women under 40 with breast issues, Insured women invited to participate. Wellness partners will file proper insurance paperwork; They will help people without insurance so that you can get looked at too. The date of the last mammogram must be at least 365 days before October 28th to be eligible for mammogram screenings. This event will be Thursday, October 28th, from 8 AM to 4 PM, and It will be at 865 Olive Street. For more information, visit MLKhealth.org or visit their Facebook at @mlkhealth.