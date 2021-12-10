Molasses Crinkle Cookies

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie and Josh are back in the kitchen making a classic Christmas cookie, Molasses Crinkles! Turns out, this is actually a childhood favorite for Weather Josh, so Biskie better get it right….

Here’s the recipe:

¾ cup shortening

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 egg

¼ cup molasses

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

⅓ cup granulated sugar for decoration

Cream the shortening and the brown sugar. Stir in the egg and molasses and mix well. Combine the flour, baking soda, salt, cloves, cinnamon, and ginger. Add the flour mixture to the shortening mixture and mix well. Cover and chill dough for at least 2 to 3 hours. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets. Roll dough into balls the size of large walnuts. Roll balls in sugar and place 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool for one minute before transferring to a wire rack to continue cooling.