“More Than A Notion” is now available in print and eBook

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Dr. Tyrone Burton shares his book More Than a Notion on today’s show. Available now in print and eBook, you can find more information about Dr. Burton’s book at passiondrivenleadership.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss