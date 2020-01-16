Mouth Watering Burritos at Del Bob’s Burrito House

Del Bob’s Pico de Gallo

2 cups of diced onions

1 cup of diced roma tomatoes

½ cup of diced jalapenos; more if you prefer it hotter

1 bundle of fresh chopped cilantro

1 fresh lime

½ teaspoon of granulated garlic

1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

½ teaspoon of black pepper

Place all items together in a bowl except the lime. Once you have all items in bowl, slice the lime in half and squeeze both halves of all the juice into the bowl now mix everything and it’s ready to serve.