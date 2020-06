(KTAL) SHREVEPORT, La- On January 1st, 1863 President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation outlawing slavery and declaring over 3.5 million black slaves held in Confederate states to be freed. The Civil War was not yet over and some slave owners began to move slaves to Texas in hopes that the Confederate Army would eventually win the war. The slave owners wanted to wait until the anticipated Confederate victory to return to Texas to get their 'property back'.

It was two years later when the Confederate Armies surrendered, ending the Civil War. For those 2 years after 1863 all Confederate state slaves were still considered free. However, black men and women continued to work for plantation owners. Unfortunately, the good news did not travel so fast and wasn't until 1865 that black men and women in Texas we're notified that they we're no longer slaves or property and were free. But, some weren't free until two months after that because plantation owners wanted to make sure they had their crops harvested.