Music Monday: Black Ice Shreveport Dance Company

Black Ice Shreveport Dance Company joins us in studio to tell us about their upcoming Fall registration and to show us some moves!
Black Ice Shreveport Dance Company joins us in studio to tell us about their upcoming Fall registration and to show us some moves!
The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor.