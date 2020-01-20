Music Monday with Commodity

This week’s Music Monday guest band is Commodity. Catch them tonight, live at Words Over Lattes in downtown Shreveport.
This week’s Music Monday guest band is Commodity. Catch them tonight, live at Words Over Lattes in downtown Shreveport.
The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor.