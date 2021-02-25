“My Birthday in Quarantine” by Star Higginbotham is available now

Loving Living Local
LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie discusses the children’s book My Birthday in Quarantine with author Star Higginbotham. Inspired by her daughter and her time in quarantine, Star captures life during the pandemic. It can be tough for both adults and children to understand the pandemic and the adjustments we all have made to stay safe and healthy. Her book takes that experience and beautifully explains it for kids to understand. You can find Star’s book on Amazon for purchase and at all major booksellers. Star’s book will also be available on Kindle and Apple Books on April 5th, 2021. 

