It’s Mystery Monday in the Skent -N- Dent kitchen, and today’s bag is sure to be something Pi related, because after all it is Pi Day.

This weeks bag included:

Sugar Cookie Dough

Redi-Whip

Strawberries

Blueberries

Kiwis

Instructions:

Press sugar cookie into a crust and bake in the oven then spread redi-whip over the cookie crust and top with fruit.