Mystery Monday: Peanut butter fudge
Today is “Mystery Monday” in the Skent -N- Dent kitchen.
Biskie and Josh are diving into the mystery ingredient bag to figure out what delicious treat they are making today. They didn’t know this, but the recipe makes peanut butter fudge.
For this recipe you will need:
- ½ cup butter
- 1 (16 ounce) package brown sugar
- ½ cup milk
- ¾ cup peanut butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3 ½ cups confectioners’ sugar
Instructions and a printable recipe card available here.