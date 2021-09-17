National Apple Dumpling Day: Baking with Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— It is National Apple Dumpling Day! Biskie and Josh Tried to make Apple Dumples, and it was interesting. The Ingredients you will need are one sheet frozen puff pastry, such as Pepperidge Farm, thawed, four small tart apples,1/2 cup packed brown sugar,1/4 cup raisins, two tablespoons chopped pecans,1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, zest, and juice of 1 lemon, four teaspoons butter, one large egg whisked with one tablespoon water, for the egg wash. For the dumplings: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll the pastry into a 12-inch square and cut it into four 6-inch squares. Peel and core the apples, then place one on each square of pastry. Add the brown sugar, raisins, pecans, cinnamon and lemon zest, and juice to a bowl and mix. Pile some of the mixtures into the hollowed-out core of each apple. Top each with a teaspoon of butter. Egg wash the edges of the pastry squares, then bring the corners of each pastry square up and fold over each apple, pressing to seal the dumplings. Transfer the dumplings to the prepared baking sheet and brush with the remaining egg wash. Bake until the apples are tender and the pastry is golden brown, about 30 minutes. For the glaze: Add the confectioners’ sugar, butter, lemon juice, and 1/4 cup water to a small pan over medium heat. Cook, stirring, until the butter is melted and the sugar is dissolved for about 5 minutes. Brush the glaze over the baked dumplings and serve with vanilla ice cream. For more Baking with Biskie Visit our Homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving Living Local tab.