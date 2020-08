Robinson’s Rescue silent auction and dog voting is now LIVE! You can vote for your favorite dog and bid on fabulous silent auction items. Robinson’s Rescue Virtual 2020 Best in Sheaux will air LIVE on Saturday, August 15th on KTAL NBC 6 @ 8:30 am and KHSV 45 @ 10:30 am. Stay tuned for Saturday evening for the Awards Ceremony where we will announce our winner on Facebook Live @ 6:30 pm! For more information and to vote for your favorite, visit Robinson's Rescue