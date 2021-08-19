National Potato Day & Hashbrown Casserole

LOVING LIVING LOCAL—-What’s not to love about the humble potato? Pure comfort in carb and starch form! This casserole recipe will definitely bring you some comfort on National Potato Day! Here’s what you need:

32 ounces shredded hash browns , thawed

1/2 cup unsalted butter , melted

10.75 ounces cream of chicken soup

2 cups sour cream

1/2 yellow onion , chopped

2 cups cheddar cheese , shredded

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix hash browns, melted butter, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, onions, cheddar cheese, salt and pepper in a large bowl until well combined.

Spread evenly in a 9×13 baking dish.

Cook for 45 minutes until top is melted and browned.