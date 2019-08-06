New breakfast menu at The Wooden Spoon

Monte Cristo

For French Toast:

1 Egg

1 T whole milk

Pinch of Cinnamon

2 Pieces of thick sliced bread

Add egg, milk and cinnamon to a small bowl and beat with fork until combined. Coat bread sliced and fry in pan coated with cooking spray or light coating of butter.

For Sandwich Insides:

1 Portion Ham Deli Meat

1 Portion Turkey Deli Meat

2 Slices Swiss Cheese

1 T Raspberry Preserves

1 tsp Mustard

2 tsp Maple Mayo or Enough Maple Syrup for dipping

Sprinkle of Powdered sugar

Heat ham and turkey together in warm pan. Pile warm meats together and top with both pieces swiss cheese. Allow cheese to melt before removing. Spread raspberry preserve on one piece of bread, mustard and maple Mayo on the other, (or if using maple syrup, leave in bowl for dipping.) Add warm meat and cheese to bread to build sandwich. Finish with a dusting of powdered sugar.