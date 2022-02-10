Courtney Bouillon, organizer of the Night to Shine Event at Cypress Baptist Church is live in the studio talking with Biskie about the event happening on Friday February 11th, 2022 at Cypress Baptist Church.

Night to Shine is a special needs prom that allows each guest the opportunity to dress to the nines, come out and have a night a fun with friends.

The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and made possible through the hard work and dedication of countless volunteers.

For more information you can visit Cypress Baptist Church online, or follow the event on Facebook.