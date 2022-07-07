SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – North Caddo Shooting Club, is hosting its 3rd annual fundraiser event, Youth Shooting Sports Banquet to be held this Friday, July 8.

The upcoming banquet will be held at the Bossier Civic Center located at 620 Benton Road in Bossier City. Doors will open at 5:30 pm. Youth Shooting Sports Banquet will include gun raffles, gun games, a live auction, a silent auction, and meals provided by Pine Island Catering.

The proceeds of this event will help fund the youth scholarships program that is available to kids, ages 9 to 19, for their college or trade school aspirations. The President of North Caddo Shooting Club, Casey Hall stated “they can use it for anything that helps them become contributing members of society to help them just get ready to move into the real world.”

The 501C3 club provides shooting sports opportunities for over 120 kids in Northwest Louisiana, in archery, shotgun, and rifle.

More information is below on how you can support North Caddo Shooting Club and attend the 3rd annual fundraiser event, Youth Shooting Sports Banquet.