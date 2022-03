Dianna Smathers, regional director at LifeShare Blood Center is in the studio to talk about the ongoing shortage at the blood bank.

The blood bank only has enough blood to last about two days, when ideally there should be enough to last two week, so LifeShare is asking for your help.

Right now when you give blood, you can get FREE pancakes from I-HOP.

For more information on blood donation center locations vist LifeShare online or look for the LifeShare bus in your area.