Lynn Vance introduces us to her latest project, Adopt a Teacher, in which she sets out to make sure local educators have everything they need to make this school year fun and exciting for students. This week she introduces us to Aimee Bowlin, a first year teacher kicking off her teaching career at Werner Park Academy. Watch the video to get to know Aimee and if you want to help her out with some supplies for her classroom, click HERE for her Amazon wish list!