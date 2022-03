Sarah Johnson and Megan Everett from Parish Paws are in the studio to give us a few updates about their pet rescue.

Bing who has been with the rescue since he was born is growing up quick, he is 3 months old now, can you believe that? Theo, was found on the side of the road is now 8 weeks old, and making his big tv debut today.

For more information about Parish Paws, and how you can help these, and other fur babies find their forever homes visit Parish Paws Facebook page.