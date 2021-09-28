LOVING LOVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Megan Everett and Sarah Johnson, Animal Advocate, Parish Paws to talk about the Upcoming Trunk or treat event they are holding and their efforts to try and get pets adopted. For more information, visit their Facebook at @ParishPaws.
Living Local is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, valuable, and FUN content! It features a variety of community organizations, local businesses, and events going on across the ArkLaTex!
Parish Paws
LOVING LOVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Megan Everett and Sarah Johnson, Animal Advocate, Parish Paws to talk about the Upcoming Trunk or treat event they are holding and their efforts to try and get pets adopted. For more information, visit their Facebook at @ParishPaws.