Peppermint Bark

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Who doesn’t love a tasty treat? Biskie and Josh whipped up some peppermint bark in no time!

Here’s what you need:
1 pound white candy coating, coarsely chopped
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 cup chopped peppermint candies or candy canes

Instructions:
Line a baking sheet with parchment or waxed paper. In a microwave, melt candy coating; stir until smooth. Stir in butter and oil until blended. Stir in candies. Spread to desired thickness on prepared pan.

Refrigerate until firm. Break into pieces. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

