Robbin Bass from the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce is in the studio this morning sharing about the upcoming event, Pitch It Texarkana.

The event is an entrepreneurial competition where contestants will pitch their business or start-up idea to a panel of judges for the chance to win a $5,000 dollar prize.

The event will be held on March 31st, 2022 at the Crossties Event Venue in the downtown district of Texarkana.

You can purchase general admission tickets in advance online.

For more information about the contest, or to sign up to pitch your business visit Pitch It Texarkana online.