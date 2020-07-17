Poetic Sundays in Caddo Common Park | Poetic X

Grab a blankets and head to Shreveport Common Park every Sunday in July yo enjoy poetry, speakers, artists and storytellers. This event is free and open to the public so share the word with friends!
