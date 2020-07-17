Poetic Sundays in Caddo Common Park | Poetic X

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Grab a blankets and head to Shreveport Common Park every Sunday in July yo enjoy poetry, speakers, artists and storytellers. This event is free and open to the public so share the word with friends!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss