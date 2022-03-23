It can be hard to recover from the unexpected things life throws our way. Getting back to normal after an unexpected injury or illness, can be stressful, but you don’t have to do it alone. Daniel Brown from PAM hospital in Shreveport is in the studio to share how Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital can help relieve some of that stress, so you can get the care you need, when you need it.

Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Shreveport has two locations.

8001 Youree Dr. in Shreveport. You can reach this location by phone at (318) 212-3200. You can visit their second location at 2550 Kings Hwy. in Shreveport,. You can reach this location at (318) 212-6860.

For more information about PAM Specialty Hospital and their services visit pamhealth.com.