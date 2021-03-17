Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Texarkana & Long Term Acute Care

LOVING LIVING LOCAL- Biskie visited Dr. Dewitt Fortenberry, Medical Director of Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Texarkana to talk about what it means to admit someone to long term acute medical care.

Post Acute Medical (PAM) offers the latest in state-of-the-art technology delivered in a caring and comfortable setting. Our long-term acute care (LTAC) facility in Texarkana, TX is located on the second floor of Christus St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital.

They offer long-term inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation care services for patients with medically complex needs. Whether you are facing a serious injury or illness, they will provide you with the hope and quality care you need to experience long-term recovery.

