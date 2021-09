A cold front moving through the ArkLaTex will usher in some much cooler and drier air. The coolest air of the season will settle in Wednesday night. It could be at least two weeks before any rain returns.

Tuesday was a partly cloudy, hot, and humid day around most of the ArkLaTex ahead of a cold front moving through the area. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s. This afternoon they have climbed into the lower 80s where the front moved through earlier to the low to middle 90s elsewhere. Cooler air will invade the area Tuesday night behind the front thanks to a breezy northerly wind. Lows will likely range from the 50s northwest to the lower 60s southeast. We will stay rather breezy Wednesday with cooler temperatures. Expect highs to mainly be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.