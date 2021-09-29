Prize Foundation: Film Prize and Food Prize

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Gabby Petito’s family spoke out publicly Tuesday for the first time since the 22-year-old YouTuber’s body was discovered in a Wyoming national park as the manhunt for her fiancé Brian Laundrie continues. On Monday, Dog the Bounty Hunter told NewsNation he learned the Laundrie parents left for a camping trip Sept. 6, more than a week before Laundrie was last heard from.