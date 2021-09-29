LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie chats with Chris Lyon (Film Prize) and Melissa Brannan (Food Prize) from the Prize Foundation to talk about this weekend’s upcoming prizes and how people can find tickets, and when it starts. They also hint at what to expect from this year’s Prize; after last year’s online event, they expect quite the turnout. For more information and to buy tickets visit: www.prizefest.com
Prize Foundation: Film Prize and Food Prize
