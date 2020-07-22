Project Reclaim Stars | Reclaiming our Youth

Project Reclaim is a leadership academy that targets elementary, middle, junior and high school youth. Based in Minden, Louisiana, this non-profit also serves youth throughout Webster parish.

The main goal of Project Reclaim is to help participants become the best leaders that they can be by learning about leadership, performing well academically, and learning to respect relationships with others. Through leadership training, life and social skills development activities, and media training through hands-on experience with TV production, post-production editing, as well as parental involvement activities Project Reclaim empowers youth to reach for the stars!

Visit Project Reclaim for more information.