Pud’s Dirty Rice

Loving Living Local—- The hit of the company Christmas party was definitely this Dirty Rice Recipe! Made by Biskie & Josh’s co-worker Pud, it’s tasty and oh-so-filling.

Here’s how to make it happen:

1lb of 90/10 ground beef sirloin

1lb of Jimmy Dean ground breakfast sausage(spicy or regular)

2 cups of Ben’s Original long grain white rice

Add Worchester sauce

32oz carton of Swanson’s Chicken Broth

1 poblano pepper (remove most seeds)

1 jalapeno pepper (remove most seeds)

5-6 stalks of celery

3/4 to whole yellow onion

Bunch of green onions bottoms (green-whites)

Worchester sauce

Salt, pepper, cayenne, garlic powder, smoked paprika, cumin, parsley flakes.

Over medium heat…

Brown meats until no longer pink

Add 1/4 stick of butter

Add onion, peppers and celery

When onions are translucent, and peppers are soft… add spices

5 min later add 2 cups of rice

toast rice with mixture for 5-10 min

Add whole carton (4 cups) of chicken broth

Add half of green onions

Stir

Turn heat up to medium-high

Wait till mixture starts to bubble/simmer and cover pot and reduce heat to medium-low and do not open lid for 20-25 minutes

Stir in remaining green onions and stir/fluff

re-cover and keep heat at medium-low for 10-15 minutes.

Stir/fluff

You’re done!