Pud’s Dirty Rice

Loving Living Local—- The hit of the company Christmas party was definitely this Dirty Rice Recipe! Made by Biskie & Josh’s co-worker Pud, it’s tasty and oh-so-filling.
Here’s how to make it happen:
1lb of 90/10 ground beef sirloin
1lb of Jimmy Dean ground breakfast sausage(spicy or regular)
2 cups of Ben’s Original long grain white rice
Add Worchester sauce
32oz carton of Swanson’s Chicken Broth
1 poblano pepper (remove most seeds)
1 jalapeno pepper (remove most seeds)
5-6 stalks of celery
3/4 to whole yellow onion
Bunch of green onions bottoms (green-whites)
Worchester sauce
Salt, pepper, cayenne, garlic powder, smoked paprika, cumin, parsley flakes.
Over medium heat…
Brown meats until no longer pink
Add 1/4 stick of butter
Add onion, peppers and celery
When onions are translucent, and peppers are soft… add spices
5 min later add 2 cups of rice
toast rice with mixture for 5-10 min
Add whole carton (4 cups) of chicken broth
Add half of green onions
Stir
Turn heat up to medium-high
Wait till mixture starts to bubble/simmer and cover pot and reduce heat to medium-low and do not open lid for 20-25 minutes
Stir in remaining green onions and stir/fluff
re-cover and keep heat at medium-low for 10-15 minutes.
Stir/fluff
You’re done!