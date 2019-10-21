Pumpkin Recipes with Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana
Pumpkin Puree
Ingredients
1 pie pumpkin 4-6 lb.
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Slice the pumpkin in half, crosswise through the stem, and scoop out the seeds and strings. Feel free to keep the seeds for later to roast.
- Place halves, cut-side down, onto a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil or parchment paper.
- Roast, uncovered, for 40-60 minutes, or until tender.
- Remove from oven and allow to cool enough to handle. When cool, carefully scrape flesh from skin. Discard the skin.
- Using a food processor or blender, puree until even and smooth. Or mash with potato masher.
Pumpkin Smoothie
Ingredients
1 cup milk
1/2 cup pumpkin puree
1/2 cup yogurt
1 tablespoon maple syrup
1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon
Splash vanilla
1 frozen banana
Instructions
Combine the milk, pumpkin puree, yogurt, maple syrup, pie spice, vanilla and banana in a blender and blend until combined.
*you can substitute milk with your favorite nut milk and maple syrup with honey
Roasted Pumpkin
Ingredients
1 small pumpkin or 1/4 large pumpkin
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/8 teaspoon ground clove
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
2 teaspoons sea salt
Instructions
1. Heat oven to 400F. Using a large metal spoon, scoop out the seeds and insides of the pumpkin. Save the seeds for roasting. Use a sharp chef’s knife to cut slices of pumpkin, 1-inch thick.
2. Place pumpkin slices on baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and rub on both sides of pumpkin. Season with salt, spices and brown sugar. Roast for 18-20 minutes, depending on thickness of pumpkin slices (check at 15 minute mark).
Roasted
Pumpkin Seeds
Do not waste the seeds from pumpkins, they can be made into a healthy and delicious snack! Learn how to roast pumpkin seeds with this step by step guide
Prep Time10 mins; Cook Time15 mins; Total Time25 mins
Ingredients
3/4 cup raw pumpkin seeds
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon paprika, (optional)
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350°F (177ºC).
- Wash pumpkin seeds in a colander to remove the pulp and fibers. Thoroughly dry pumpkin seeds with a towel.
- In a small bowl combine pumpkin seeds, olive oil, salt, garlic powder, paprika (if using), and black pepper.
- Lightly grease a sheet pan with olive oil. Evenly spread the seasoned pumpkin seeds on the sheet pan.
- Bake until the seeds are toasted and crunchy, about 12 to 15 minutes. Stir the pumpkin seeds every 5 minutes for even toasting, and check for doneness with each stir by tasting a seed for crunchiness.
- Transfer the roasted pumpkin seeds to a bowl to cool down.
*You can use any variation of spices you like
Easy Pumpkin Cake
Ingredients
1 box yellow cake mix
1/4 cup white sugar
1/2 cup oil
1/4 cup water
4 large eggs
15 oz. pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
1 tsp ground cinnamon
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Mix together the cake
mix, sugar, oil, water, eggs, pumpkin puree,
pumpkin spice, and cinnamon.
- Stir for 2 minutes until the batter is super smooth.
- Pour the batter into a greased cake pan and bake until a toothpick comes out mostly clean.
- Bake:
9×13 pan – bake for 25-30 minutes
10inch bundt cake – bake for 30-40 minutes
- Allow the cake to cool for 10 minutes then remove from the pan to a cooling rack to cool completely.
- Top with powdered sugar, vanilla icing, or cream cheese frosting.