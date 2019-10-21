Pumpkin Recipes with Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana

One Mic Stand Comedy Show to kick off October 18th

Pumpkin Puree

Ingredients

1 pie pumpkin 4-6 lb.

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Slice the pumpkin in half, crosswise through the stem, and scoop out the seeds and strings. Feel free to keep the seeds for later to roast. Place halves, cut-side down, onto a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil or parchment paper. Roast, uncovered, for 40-60 minutes, or until tender. Remove from oven and allow to cool enough to handle. When cool, carefully scrape flesh from skin. Discard the skin. Using a food processor or blender, puree until even and smooth. Or mash with potato masher.

Pumpkin Smoothie





Ingredients

1 cup milk

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

1/2 cup yogurt

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon

Splash vanilla

1 frozen banana

Instructions

Combine the milk, pumpkin puree, yogurt, maple syrup, pie spice, vanilla and banana in a blender and blend until combined.

*you can substitute milk with your favorite nut milk and maple syrup with honey

Roasted Pumpkin

Ingredients

1 small pumpkin or 1/4 large pumpkin

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/8 teaspoon ground clove

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons sea salt

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 400F. Using a large metal spoon, scoop out the seeds and insides of the pumpkin. Save the seeds for roasting. Use a sharp chef’s knife to cut slices of pumpkin, 1-inch thick.

2. Place pumpkin slices on baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and rub on both sides of pumpkin. Season with salt, spices and brown sugar. Roast for 18-20 minutes, depending on thickness of pumpkin slices (check at 15 minute mark).

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Do not waste the seeds from pumpkins, they can be made into a healthy and delicious snack! Learn how to roast pumpkin seeds with this step by step guide

Prep Time10 mins; Cook Time15 mins; Total Time25 mins

Ingredients

3/4 cup raw pumpkin seeds

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon paprika, (optional)

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F (177ºC).

Wash pumpkin seeds in a colander to remove the pulp and fibers. Thoroughly dry pumpkin seeds with a towel. In a small bowl combine pumpkin seeds, olive oil, salt, garlic powder, paprika (if using), and black pepper. Lightly grease a sheet pan with olive oil. Evenly spread the seasoned pumpkin seeds on the sheet pan. Bake until the seeds are toasted and crunchy, about 12 to 15 minutes. Stir the pumpkin seeds every 5 minutes for even toasting, and check for doneness with each stir by tasting a seed for crunchiness. Transfer the roasted pumpkin seeds to a bowl to cool down.

*You can use any variation of spices you like

Easy Pumpkin Cake

Ingredients

1 box yellow cake mix

1/4 cup white sugar

1/2 cup oil

1/4 cup water

4 large eggs

15 oz. pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix together the cake mix, sugar, oil, water, eggs, pumpkin puree,

pumpkin spice, and cinnamon. Stir for 2 minutes until the batter is super smooth. Pour the batter into a greased cake pan and bake until a toothpick comes out mostly clean. Bake:

9×13 pan – bake for 25-30 minutes

10inch bundt cake – bake for 30-40 minutes