LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Sarah Lowder, Parent Chair, Southfield Elementary, to talk about Pumpkin Shine on Line, an event that will be held on October 19th, 2021, at Betty Virginia Park from 4:30 to 8:30 PM, Admission is free, and all are welcome to come. Betty Virginia Park will be lined with the glow of 1,000 jack-o-lanterns. People are encouraged to walk through the part to see everything. There will be food vendors there and different themed Pumpkins based on various community things around the area. For more information, visit their Facebook at @pumpkinshineshv.

