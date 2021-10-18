Pumpkin Shine on Line

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Gen. Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents has died of COVID-19 complications at age 84. Powell was the first Black secretary of state.