April is heart health month. Today, Jill Lucero and Henry Burns are in the studio to talk about the importance of heart health.

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death each year in the United States. The American Heart Association is doing their part to combat heart disease by raising awareness through events like the 2022 American Heart Association Heart Walk.

The event is taking place on Saturday, May 7 at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport. Tap or click here to register.

Unfortunately, this condition affects hundreds of thousands of people each year, the good news is through proper education many people can greatly reduce their risk for heart disease by simply making healthier heart choices.