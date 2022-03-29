Today Biskie and Josh are re-potting aloe plants. Shoutout to Linda for the aloe plant, we are excited to add it to the garden.

Aloe tends to like dirt that drains well, so don’t be worried if your dirt is a little course. Carefully work the roots loose and split the roots apart, leaving a root system on each plant. Then your going to tuck the roots back into the dirt, add it to your pot, then add some dirt to hold it in place. Then, water your plant and remember to keep watering.

Tips for caring for your aloe plant:

Place in bright, indirect sunlight or artificial light. A western or southern window is ideal. Aloe that are kept in low light often grow leggy.

Aloe vera do best in temperatures between 55 and 80°F (13 and 27°C). The temperatures of most homes and apartments are ideal. From May to September, you can bring your plant outdoors without any problems, but do bring it back inside in the evening if nights are cold.

Fertilize sparingly (no more than once a month), and only in the spring and summer with a balanced houseplant formula mixed at 1/2 strength.

Repot when root bound, following the instructions given in “Planting,” above.