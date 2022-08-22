(Loving Living Local)- The Red River Revel is revving up for another year with a new executive director at the helm.

The Red River Revel is “a nine-day arts festival best described as our slogan, Music, Art, and Food” said the new Executive Director, Logan Lewis. The festival started in 1976 as the Junior League of Shreveport’s Bicentennial gift to the region’s citizens. At the time it was a small festival on the riverfront that has grown so large today, that even Festival Plaza can barely contain it. Festival Plaza is located at 101 Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport.

Lewis was eager to share plans for the upcoming event, stating “I’m excited to say we have a bigger revel than last year. This year, we have over eighty music and performing arts acts, more than seventy visual artists, and more than one hundred food menu options.”

Many people are familiar with the coupon system of The Revel, but Lewis says that is a system of the past. “We just announced last week, Revel Band, a wristband you can use instead of coupons to pay for food and beverage purchases to make that process a lot faster and efficient.”

In a press release found on The Revel’s website, Lewis further explained, “Instead of purchasing paper coupons to use as currency, Revelers can load the coupons on a stylish “Revel Band” that will maintain a balance and can be simply “tapped” to a device to purchase goods. Using a wristband also allows the user to request a refund for unspent coupons at the conclusion of the festival.”

Another new feature this year will be a downtown shuttle to assist Revelers with transportation from various parking locations around downtown to and from Festival Plaza.

In addition to the local acts based here in northwest Louisiana, The Revel will also be hosting national talent, and of course all of the vibrant art, vendors, and family programming that locals and tourists alike have come to expect. “A little bit of everything for everybody,” Lewis said.

The Red River Revel begins on October 1-9, the full schedule of dates, events, and activities can be found here.