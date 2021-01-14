Register for the UVH Run Like an Animal 5K

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Dr. Catherine Foret joins Biskie in the studio to discuss the upcoming UVH Run Like an Animal 5K. This amazing run and fundraiser takes place on Saturday, January 23rd, at the Stoner Boat Launch. The 5K race will begin at 8:15 am, and the 1-mile fun run/walk will start at 7:45 am. Early registration is happening now through January 22nd.

Race day registration begins at 7:00 am. Proceeds benefit Paws4Life & SBAR Shreveport Bossier Animal Rescue & SPD K9 Unit. Register early to be guaranteed a shirt. Shirts are not guaranteed to late registrants, and you must register before noon January 15th to be guaranteed a shirt. Visit here to find out more information on registration, times, and more.

