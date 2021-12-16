LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Sliding through to the holiday season, Biskie and Josh are back in the kitchen for some easy, savory roast beef sliders!

Here’s what you need:

1 tablespoon oil

2 large yellow onions, thinly sliced (about 4 cups)

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

1 package (12 oz) 12-count dinner rolls (not pulled apart)

12 oz deli roast beef (about 12 slices)

4 slices baby Swiss cheese (about 3 oz)

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

Heat oven to 375°F. In 12-inch skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until hot; cook onions in oil 15 to 20 minutes, stirring frequently, until onions are soft and golden brown. If onions start to stick, stir in 1/4 cup water.

2

Meanwhile, in small bowl, mix mayonnaise and horseradish. Slice sheet of dinner rolls in half horizontally; place bottom half in ungreased 13×9-inch (3-quart) baking dish. Spread cut side of roll top with horseradish mayonnaise. Mound roast beef on each roll bottom. Spoon caramelized onions over beef; top with Swiss cheese. Place top half of rolls over cheese.

3

In small bowl, stir melted butter and parsley until well mixed. Brush over top of rolls. Bake 19 to 22 minutes or until rolls are golden brown and cheese is melted. Cut into individual sliders, and serve.