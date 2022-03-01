Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making roasted brussels sprouts with bacon.

For this recipe you will need:

1 lbs Brussel sprouts

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp minced garlic

salt to taste

pepper to taste

5-6 strips bacon

2 tbsp honey

Instructions:

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees F.

Cut off steams from Brussel sprouts, then half the Brussel sprouts.

Bring halved Brussel sprouts to a large bowl. Add olive oil, minced garlic, salt and pepper. Toss to coat evenly.

Spread Brussel sprouts onto a baking sheet. Turn most of the Brussel sprouts face down so they will get a nice char on their flat surface. Avoid overcrowding or overlapping.

Bake for 20 minutes.

While Brussel sprouts are roasted in the oven. Slice bacon into small pieces and fry until crispy (using a skillet).

Remove crispy bacon when done and move to a plate lined with paper towel (so that paper towel will absorb the grease from bacon).

When Brussels sprouts are done, bring them to a large bowl. Add bacon to the bowl and add honey. Toss and coat evenly.

Serve and enjoy!