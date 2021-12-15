Robinson’s Rescue: Helping Our Animal Community

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Dr. Andrea Everson and Sherron Bihm of Robinson’s Rescue about what a tremendous service they provide to our community with high-quality, affordable spay and neuter surgeries while educating the community about responsible pet ownership.

Since 2008, Robinson’s Rescue has helped thousands of animals each year receive affordable spay and neuter surgeries, reducing the number of puppies and kittens born in Northwest Louisiana by millions. By removing the financial obstacle through affordable pricing and securing individual donor and grant funding, all pet owners can afford spay and neuter services.

And don’t forget to save the date for Best in Sheaux! Coming up on March 12th, this dog runway show and gala is an event you won’t want to miss. Sponsorship opportunities and entry details are all available here.

For more information on the great work Robinson’s does, check out their website!